Letter: Pandemic isolation takes toll on people with Alzheimer’s

The recent article, “‘COVID-seclusion’ Alzheimer’s deaths climbed as pandemic isolation took toll” (March 16), really touched me. As a person living with Alzheimer’s, as well as a board member of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter, I have become acutely aware of the implications of social isolation for people living with the disease; whether they are in nursing home facilities or, like me, isolated in their homes.

My dementia has worsened, and my physical symptoms have increased over the past year. Although I am aware this might have happened anyway, I truly believe that we who have this dreadful disease are worsening as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. I live with my son, who lost his excellent job because of the virus. He has been my sole caregiver throughout my disease, and I worry constantly about what will become of my care as a result of his joblessness. I also wonder if the anxiety I have related to his employment is a contributing factor as well. I worry about others who are in this same boat.