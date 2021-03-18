 Skip to main content
Letter: Pandemic isolation takes toll on people with Alzheimer’s
Letter: Pandemic isolation takes toll on people with Alzheimer's

David Hill visiit his wife Julie daily inside the Mausoleum

"I miss that second cup of coffee you used to bring me," said David Hill, who visits his wife's crypt inside the Mausoleum on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at St. Peters and Paul Cemetery. Hill visits his wife's crypt every morning, sharing his daily plans and thoughts out loud Julie, who died from COVID-19 in December 2020. “I visited her for nine months through a window at her nursing, now I say they closed the window,” said Hill, commenting that her unmarked crypt resembles a closed window. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

The recent article, “‘COVID-seclusion’ Alzheimer’s deaths climbed as pandemic isolation took toll” (March 16), really touched me. As a person living with Alzheimer’s, as well as a board member of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter, I have become acutely aware of the implications of social isolation for people living with the disease; whether they are in nursing home facilities or, like me, isolated in their homes.

My dementia has worsened, and my physical symptoms have increased over the past year. Although I am aware this might have happened anyway, I truly believe that we who have this dreadful disease are worsening as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. I live with my son, who lost his excellent job because of the virus. He has been my sole caregiver throughout my disease, and I worry constantly about what will become of my care as a result of his joblessness. I also wonder if the anxiety I have related to his employment is a contributing factor as well. I worry about others who are in this same boat.

If it were not for the many resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association that even I, as a board member, have taken advantage of, I am not sure what we would have done to get by. I encourage all to use every resource available to them, as I believe the only way we get through this is by supporting one another.

Lonni Schicker • Ballwin

