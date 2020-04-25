Letter: Pandemic just further reveals America’s racial disparity

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “Landmark health study taught us that ZIP code is destiny in St. Louis. It’s never been more true” (April 14): Racial disparity is not new, it is very old and damaging. Information from city Health Director Dr. Fred Echols has revealed that all of the first 12 who died of COVID-19 in the city of St. Louis were African Americans.
Data is essential, and leaders need to be honest and transparent and require data collecting to identify disparities to close the gap that exists for African Americans and other people of color. Data collection for coronavirus clinical trials for vaccines should include them. Now is the time to address the underlying fundamental systemic injustices of oppressive residential segregation, lack of educational resources and health care.
We should learn from our past failures and face our inextricably woven interdependence and live as the community of wholeness that we are. American author David Korten’s words, “The virus may not only be happening to us but for us,” ring like a wake-up call for much needed change for all of us, especially for people of color, and for our common home, planet Earth.
Genevieve Cassani • Webster Groves
School Sisters of Notre Dame
