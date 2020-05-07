Letter: Pandemic makes global-warming fight more urgent

Regarding “Study: ‘Green’ public investment can revive coronavirus-hit economies, tackle climate change” (May 4): The pandemic has changed the way most people see their relationship to society and to the natural world, which we cannot control. People have changed their own behavior to protect others’ health, realize the importance of life and family, and recognize the frivolity of the way we had lived pre-coronavirus.
Hopefully, these lessons will help humanity avoid a tragedy exponentially worse than the pandemic, a tragedy that is heading inexorably for us: climate change.
Projections reveal our children and grandchildren are condemned to inherit a planet in dire straits. Studies say millions of species will die or face grim consequences. Isn’t it time we paid attention?
The oil industry, lavishly supported by loyal politicians and our tax dollars for decades, will do everything possible to keep petroleum wealth flowing by denying the existence of climate change.
Climate scientists have long warned us of coming catastrophes. President Donald Trump’s administration has cut the scientists’ budgets drastically and worked to silence their warnings. But people’s hearts are different now. We must use our hard-won new wisdom to save our world — before it is too late.
Ed Protzel • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.