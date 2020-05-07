Letter: Pandemic makes global-warming fight more urgent
0 comments

Letter: Pandemic makes global-warming fight more urgent

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Trump Climate Georgia

The coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's top carbon dioxide emitters, stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., Saturday, June, 3, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump declared Thursday he was pulling the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distancing the country from its closest allies abroad. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

 Branden Camp

Regarding “Study: ‘Green’ public investment can revive coronavirus-hit economies, tackle climate change” (May 4): The pandemic has changed the way most people see their relationship to society and to the natural world, which we cannot control. People have changed their own behavior to protect others’ health, realize the importance of life and family, and recognize the frivolity of the way we had lived pre-coronavirus.

Hopefully, these lessons will help humanity avoid a tragedy exponentially worse than the pandemic, a tragedy that is heading inexorably for us: climate change.

Projections reveal our children and grandchildren are condemned to inherit a planet in dire straits. Studies say millions of species will die or face grim consequences. Isn’t it time we paid attention?

The oil industry, lavishly supported by loyal politicians and our tax dollars for decades, will do everything possible to keep petroleum wealth flowing by denying the existence of climate change.

Climate scientists have long warned us of coming catastrophes. President Donald Trump’s administration has cut the scientists’ budgets drastically and worked to silence their warnings. But people’s hearts are different now. We must use our hard-won new wisdom to save our world — before it is too late.

Ed Protzel • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports