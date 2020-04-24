Letter: Pandemic makes it more difficult for sexual assault victims

April marks the 19th Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the prevalence of sexual violence and working toward prevention. However, this year another public health crisis — the pandemic — is devastating our communities.
In times of uncertainty, economic instability and civil unrest, rates of interpersonal violence increase. Across the country and across the globe, sexual and domestic violence are believed to have skyrocketed, due in part to the uncertainty and stress propagated by the pandemic, as well as by local and national mandates to shelter-in-place. Sheltering-in-place, while vital to minimizing viral spread, increases time and proximity spent with abusers and limits survivors’ access to medical, legal and social resources.
Domestic violence and rape crisis centers are working overtime to provide much-needed care to respond to the surging numbers of victims. But that is unlikely to be enough.
This legislative cycle, Missouri lawmakers introduced several bills — including Senate Bill 569 and House Bill 2595 — that aim to protect the civil rights of sexual assault survivors. The Senate bill specifically includes the provision to allow for telehealth-aided medical examinations and the Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights. These bills were scheduled for a vote, but due to the coronavirus, they are unlikely to be prioritized. We urge you to call on your state representatives and senators to pass these critical, common-sense civil rights. This Sexual Assault Awareness Month, they are more important than ever.
Bronwyn Bedrick and Miriam Joelson • St.Louis
Missouri State Organizers for Rise
