Letter: Pandemic provides opportunity to create a new normal

It feels like eons ago when we first learned about the coronavirus. And for many, this pandemic represents a chaotic time in our lives. The narrative continually turns to the question: How do we return to normalcy?
It is high time we realize that a return to normalcy would be a tremendous failure. This pandemic has shown us the disparities in health care based on race and socioeconomic status, the lack of racial justice in this country, the lack of preparedness and emergency management strategies, and many more harrowing injustices.
Former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel once said, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.” We cannot let this crisis go by without taking advantage of the tremendous opportunity it presents. There's the opportunity to change the fact that our health care messaging is monolingual in a diverse nation that claims to not leave anyone behind.
There's the opportunity to change crisis management strategies that could save thousands of Americans. There's the opportunity to properly fund public health so as not to leave behind communities of color, or to adequately compensate our essential workers.
Crises are rare opportunities. We are facing one of the most difficult challenges in history. But what will define us in the history books is not that we endured this crisis. It will be what, if anything, we did afterward. We cannot let this serious crisis go to waste.
Arjan Kalra • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.