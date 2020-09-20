Letter: Pandemic response is where Democrats have edge

Regarding “Next month or next year? Trump contradicts CDC head on vaccine timing” (Sept. 17): The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is an independent global health research center at the University of Washington. Its coronavirus model, a model relied upon by the White House, now projects that coronavirus deaths could reach 415,000 by Jan. 1. President Donald Trump is doing everything he can to convince voters that we have turned the corner on this deadly pandemic. Per usual, he is obfuscating and deflecting, trying to shift the country’s attention to other issues. In addition, he is separating blue states and red states in his graphs measuring coronavirus deaths.
This is not only despicable but it erroneously assumes that the virus is a political rather than health issue. Much to the president’s chagrin, however, his rhetoric cannot hide or wish away the brute reality of these deaths. My research documents that rhetoric cannot literally change or create reality. No matter how proficient one’s communication, eventually reality will intrude and the truth will emerge. The media and Democrats, therefore, must not take the bait. As politically tempting as it may be, they must stay focused on the pandemic and the ongoing failure by Trump to protect Americans from this virus. The 2020 election must be a referendum on how well the current occupant of the White House has handled the worst health crisis of our lifetime.
Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D • Austin, Texas
