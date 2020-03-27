Letter: Pandemic should force us to appreciate love and family

This pandemic is a global crisis that is devastating people’s lives. But, there is hope and a thin silver lining that can help us emerge from it as stronger, more fulfilled people.
Let’s appreciate all the small positives that we are experiencing. Being largely confined to home is challenging, but it also allows me to focus on my family and celebrate the love we have for each other. I appreciate being able to have meals with them and not miss family time. I appreciate the love in my home in new ways, and that’s a small blessing.
We can also take some solace in the kindness of our global community. Kind words, a spirit of helping each other, and renewed commitment to our larger community is developing during these stressful times.
I don’t mean to be a “Paulianna” in the midst of such suffering, but if we all take a few moments to cherish the love and hope in our world, we will start to notice positive changes within ourselves, our loved ones and our community.
Paul Minorini • St. Louis County
