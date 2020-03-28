Letter: Pandemic shutdowns are a matter of life and death

Regarding “The fight against coronavirus brings out conservative skeptics in Missouri” (March 24): What is it that needs to happen for these folks (and it looks like they’re all Republicans) to realize that this emergency is real?
First of all, Gov. Mike Parson is reluctant to issue a “shut everyone down” mandate even though U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tells us we “need to act as if we have the virus right now.” The Missouri State Medical Association urged Gov. Parson to issue a shelter-in-place order.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson gets it. So does St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. But St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said it’s not the role of government to decide which businesses must close. Republicans are seemingly more about political than medical concerns or legalities.
I want government to care about us. Come on, Republicans, this isn’t about keeping President Donald Trump happy. It’s about life and death.
Joanne Kelly • Webster Groves
