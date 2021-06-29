Letter: Pandemic still globally impacting children's education

Regarding “Masks off for summer in some St. Louis area school districts" (June 14): As a student of Parkway School District, I cannot thank our schools enough for their leadership in juggling the unique challenges, facing heated debates and making difficult decisions to protect us from the pandemic.

However, this situation is far from reality for students in many countries across the globe. An estimated 1.5 billion children are out of school around the world because of the pandemic. This is six times the 258 million children who were out of school prior to the pandemic. Urgent action is needed so the pandemic education crisis does not become a catastrophe for an entire generation.

The Global Partnership for Education is an international fund that marshals global resources to support child education in lower-income countries and is currently aiding recovery from the pandemic. The U.S. can and must lead this effort and work hand-in-hand with the global community to ensure all children can reach their potential. Reps. Ann Wagner and Cori Bush should support House Resolution 225, and Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should co-sponsor Senate Resolution 240 in support of the Global Partnership for Education.

Raj Jaladi • Creve Coeur