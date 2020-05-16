Letter: Pandemic stress and guns should never be mixed

Recently, there have been armed protesters yelling at cops and legislators, looking for all the world like kids throwing a fit. There have even been people with guns demanding that a store open or shooting at employees who insist they leave or wear a mask. At the same time, there is an increasing incidence of gun-related suicide and domestic violence. Things are getting a little nuts, wouldn’t you think?
And recent increase in gun sales combined with stressful situations is an invitation to disaster.
I have no problem with hunters or people who want to defend their home, but using a gun to intimidate or attack others is crossing the line.
I would suggest that people get a grip. Those contemplating suicide or violence should get help. Those who are trying to make some kind of point about their “rights” need to leave their guns at home.
Robert Wanager • Hillsboro
