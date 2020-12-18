Letter: Pandemic task force members have done our community proud

If the political and business leaders of the metropolitan St. Louis area had half — even a fourth — of the sense of cooperation, professionalism, intelligence, consideration and concern for the common good of our citizens as the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, our area would not face the continual parochialism, distrust and self-interest that will continue to keep this area from a solid and hopeful future. These professionals have no competition as men and women of the year in the metro area and the entire state. Without them, we would be an unfathomable catastrophe.