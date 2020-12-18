 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pandemic task force members have done our community proud
0 comments

Letter: Pandemic task force members have done our community proud

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Media Briefing

Dr. Alex Garza, Incident Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, pauses after repeating the need for a statewide mask mandate and "safer at home" order like the one in place in St. Louis County, to fight the surging cases of COVID-19 cases during a press conference the Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Saint Louis University. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

If the political and business leaders of the metropolitan St. Louis area had half — even a fourth — of the sense of cooperation, professionalism, intelligence, consideration and concern for the common good of our citizens as the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, our area would not face the continual parochialism, distrust and self-interest that will continue to keep this area from a solid and hopeful future. These professionals have no competition as men and women of the year in the metro area and the entire state. Without them, we would be an unfathomable catastrophe.

Thank God for each one of them — including each and every medical professional.

Jim Leibrecht • Affton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports