Letter: Pandemics threaten nation more than hijackers do
0 comments

Letter: Pandemics threaten nation more than hijackers do

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
US urges masks as dramatic steps to combat virus roll out

People wear protective face masks on a mainly deserted street because of the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, April 3, 2020. By Friday, Bnei Brak had become the country's worst hot spot and now resembles a ghost town. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

 Oded Balilty

The attacks of 9/11 killed 3,000 people. We started two wars, costing many lives and trillions of dollars. We ceded some of our individual civil liberties and a new federal Cabinet-level agency was formed, the Department of Homeland Security. It was created to “keep us safe.”

But now it appears that we are likely to lose more than 100,000 lives from the coronavirus.

Why are we, as a nation, so shortsighted? Why are we so narrowly focused on protection from men with weapons and entirely unprepared to protect ourselves from other dangers that may be more devastating? Isn’t readiness for pandemics and other dire environmental threats just as important a matter for homeland security as airplane hijackers and illegal immigrants?

Come November, let’s vote for those who promise to be guided by facts and science rather than by what they think are their own superior intuitions.

Andy Curry • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports