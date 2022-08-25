 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Panhandlers need more social services, not handcuffs

St. Louis County communities dealing with panhandling

“I am not aggressive. I do not stand in traffic and I try to pick up trash when I am out here,” said Vincent Sweeney, who panhandles in the center median at the intersection of South Kirkwood and Big Bend roads in Kirkwood on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

 Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

Regarding "As panhandling complaints grow, cities in St. Louis County tweak laws" (Aug. 22): Panhandling is a symptom of a broader set of problems: lack of access to mental health care, genuinely affordable housing, funding for housing programs, addiction treatment options and more. If St. Louis city and county are incapable of addressing the needs of vulnerable people, then it is not unreasonable to expect that people will resort to begging to meet their needs. Legislators ought to feel embarrassed that they are so incapable of meeting people's needs that countless people are begging on the streets at any given time in a wealthy country.

Rather than innovating, these legislators use stale, punitive measures, attempting to solve panhandling by burdening panhandlers with court fees while trying to drive them out.

The city and county have hundreds of millions of dollars from the Rams settlement, plus federal aid money that could be allocated to ensure that unhoused people are able to obtain housing and employment. It is an indictment of elected leadership that they are so systematically incapable of addressing problems given an abundance of resources.

Joseph Ponzillo • St. Louis   

