Letter: Panhandlers need more social services, not handcuffs

Regarding "As panhandling complaints grow, cities in St. Louis County tweak laws" (Aug. 22): Panhandling is a symptom of a broader set of problems: lack of access to mental health care, genuinely affordable housing, funding for housing programs, addiction treatment options and more. If St. Louis city and county are incapable of addressing the needs of vulnerable people, then it is not unreasonable to expect that people will resort to begging to meet their needs. Legislators ought to feel embarrassed that they are so incapable of meeting people's needs that countless people are begging on the streets at any given time in a wealthy country.