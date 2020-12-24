Letter: Paper ballots have always guaranteed a safe election

Regarding the letter “Return to paper ballots would reduce chance of fraud” (Dec. 20): The letter writer believes there was election fraud because of a lack of paper ballots. Where did he vote? I too live in St. Louis County, where voting is by paper ballot. After the voter fills out the (pen and paper) ballot she or he hand-carries the ballot to a secure scanner. Voters then self-feed the paper ballot into the scanner. It is scanned and the vote is recorded onto a jump drive. The paper ballot then drops into a secured box, never being touched by anyone after it enters the scanner. Both the jump drive and paper ballot are secured and transported to the election office after polls close.