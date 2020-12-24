 Skip to main content
Letter: Paper ballots have always guaranteed a safe election
Letter: Paper ballots have always guaranteed a safe election

Electoral College Missouri

Missouri Director of Elections Chrissy Peters sorts and tallies votes cast on paper ballots by the state's presidential electors during a meeting Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Senate Lounge at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri's presidential electors cast all 10 of the state's votes for Republican President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

 David A. Lieb

Regarding the letter “Return to paper ballots would reduce chance of fraud” (Dec. 20): The letter writer believes there was election fraud because of a lack of paper ballots. Where did he vote? I too live in St. Louis County, where voting is by paper ballot. After the voter fills out the (pen and paper) ballot she or he hand-carries the ballot to a secure scanner. Voters then self-feed the paper ballot into the scanner. It is scanned and the vote is recorded onto a jump drive. The paper ballot then drops into a secured box, never being touched by anyone after it enters the scanner. Both the jump drive and paper ballot are secured and transported to the election office after polls close.

Never does the individual vote reach cyber space. In routine audits, or if controversy erupts, the original paper ballot can be easily audited. Nationwide, it’s been reported more than 90% of all votes cast in the 2020 election are backed by paper ballot. While voting is conducted by state governments, the security of our voting system is (and has been) a major focus of the federal government.

Linda Boevingloh • Pasadena Hills

