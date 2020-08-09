You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Paper is racist for quoting Jones on ‘Black girl magic’
Regarding “‘A wave of Black girl magic’” (Aug. 6): For the past several years, Post-Dispatch editorial criticism of St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner have moved to a level that I believe could be labeled racist. The front-page headline on Aug. 6 made that racism label well deserved and moved the outrage from your editorial page to the front page. What a loss to our community and what a shame on a once proud newspaper.

David Lander • Creve Coeur

EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline was a direct quote from Treasurer Tishaura Jones.

