Letter: Paper is racist for quoting Jones on ‘Black girl magic’

Regarding “‘A wave of Black girl magic’” (Aug. 6): For the past several years, Post-Dispatch editorial criticism of St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner have moved to a level that I believe could be labeled racist. The front-page headline on Aug. 6 made that racism label well deserved and moved the outrage from your editorial page to the front page. What a loss to our community and what a shame on a once proud newspaper.
David Lander • Creve Coeur
EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline was a direct quote from Treasurer Tishaura Jones.
