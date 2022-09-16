Letter: Paper’s change announcement should’ve been on obit page

Regading “Post-Dispatch unveils changes to comics and puzzles” (Sept. 13): Instead of calling the changes to the Everyday section an unveiling on the front page, the paper should have put the article in the obituaries and called it The day the comics died.

We lost many beloved characters and creators on Sept. 13, executed in the name of conformity with other properties and monetary efficiencies, or banished to languish in an online existence.

We already read two additional online national papers, one of which we also have home delivered on Sunday. Given the number of hours we all spend online or on-screen already, the printed paper is a relief. We have kept our Post-Dispatch home delivery subscription largely because of our love of the Everyday section, including the comics, puzzles, columns. They are all a shared ritual in our morning family routine which brings brightness to news that often causes few smiles. Substituting the Los Angeles Times crossword for The New York Times one, and adding other columns, was a less-than-stellar idea.

On further consideration, perhaps the newspaper should prepare an additional obituary for its subscriptions overall, for what is left for us now to distinguish the Post-Dispatch from all the rest?

Dorothy Marshall Englis • Webster Groves