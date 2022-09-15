 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Paper's print edition is more accessible than online version

  • 0
St. Louis Post-Dispatch new offices 2020

A sign is installed above the front entrance to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's new offices at 901 N. 10th Street in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding "Changes unveiled today to Post-Dispatch comics and puzzles" (Sept. 13): I'm disappointed with the cutback in Post-Dispatch print edition content and the invitation to “log in” for more information. I frequently get emails from STLToday.com with news items requiring me to sign in, and I just hit delete. The Post-Dispatch should be able to figure out that my email address is connected to a paid subscription, and not require me to sign in to read something. I like to read a print edition, not sign in and scroll.

Parker Fritschle • Ladue 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News