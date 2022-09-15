Letter: Paper's print edition is more accessible than online version

Regarding "Changes unveiled today to Post-Dispatch comics and puzzles" (Sept. 13): I'm disappointed with the cutback in Post-Dispatch print edition content and the invitation to “log in” for more information. I frequently get emails from STLToday.com with news items requiring me to sign in, and I just hit delete. The Post-Dispatch should be able to figure out that my email address is connected to a paid subscription, and not require me to sign in to read something. I like to read a print edition, not sign in and scroll.