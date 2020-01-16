Letter: Parental leadership is key for future generations

Regarding “Our political debate doesn’t have to be this stupid” (Jan. 2): Columnist E.J. Dionne’s first point was that we should return to politics as it was when there was bipartisanship in Congress and that was the path to passing laws. He then suggested that this would happen when conservatives accommodate the liberal agenda. Compromise occurs when both sides find agreement by altering their positions. The stupidity of partisanship today is that neither side is seeking accommodation.
Mr. Dionne's second point addresses the issues of our society. Because of legislative initiatives, people now expect to be rescued from the consequences of their poor decisions. This expectation is enabling people to continue to make poor decisions. Can we trust the Congress that created this situation to correct it?
Our society can be righted (pun intended). It starts with the parents of this generation. Parents must take responsibility for their children; caring for them and raising them to be responsible, educated adults who, in turn, will care for and raise their children to be caring, responsible, and educated. Caring people look beyond themselves and help those in need. Responsible people understand risk, rewards and consequences, and shame for unacceptable behavior. Educated people know how to think critically so that they are not persuaded by good-sounding yet illogical proposals. Knowledge, when combined with experience and maturity, leads to wisdom.
Steve Jones • Bridgeton