Letter: Parents as Teachers program helps poor preschoolers
Letter: Parents as Teachers program helps poor preschoolers

The letter “Poverty puts students on wrong educational path” (Sept. 20) correctly stated that children who start school unprepared are less likely to catch up. All Missouri families have access to an outstanding, free, accredited resource to partner with them in ensuring that their child will enter school prepared to learn and succeed. Parent educators help parents learn about how their parenting behaviors impact their child’s development. All Missouri parents should contact their local school district and enroll in the Parents as Teachers program to make sure that their child has the best possible start in life.

Abby Z. Susman • St. Louis County

