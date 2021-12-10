 Skip to main content
Letter: Parents' 'Bill of Rights' just political posturing by Schmitt
Letter: Parents' 'Bill of Rights' just political posturing by Schmitt

Regarding "Missouri attorney general pushes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ in schools" (Dec. 1): It's a shame that so much time, effort and energy are being put forth by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on a proposed statute that is so unnecessary. There are already statutes in place that require school districts to report data on many aspects of students' school experience.

Every school district has a website that contains curriculum information. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also has a website with data and standards. Parents can also always attend parent/teacher conferences and become more involved with their child's school. In my opinion, a mandated Parents' Bill of Rights really is redundant. Parents already have the right to all of this information.

Instead, the focus should be on equitable education funding, as evidenced by Forward Through Ferguson's recent report "Still Separate, Still Unequal." Class sizes need to be reduced. Schools need more counselors and social workers. Kids need to stay in class and participate instead of being suspended and out of school. These are the issues that Schmitt should be focused on if his goal is to help all students be successful. It seems likely that he is more concerned about his political success.

Carolyn Randazzo • Ferguson

