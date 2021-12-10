Letter: Parents' 'Bill of Rights' just political posturing by Schmitt

Regarding "Missouri attorney general pushes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ in schools" (Dec. 1): It's a shame that so much time, effort and energy are being put forth by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on a proposed statute that is so unnecessary. There are already statutes in place that require school districts to report data on many aspects of students' school experience.

Every school district has a website that contains curriculum information. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also has a website with data and standards. Parents can also always attend parent/teacher conferences and become more involved with their child's school. In my opinion, a mandated Parents' Bill of Rights really is redundant. Parents already have the right to all of this information.