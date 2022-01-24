Letter: 'Parents' Bill of Rights' means hiding truth from students

Regarding "Hearing on bills to ban critical race theory, adopt parents’ bill of rights draws record response" (Jan. 12): Did the truth change its name? I see or hear of it in so many places where they derisively label it "critical race theory." And now they are proposing in Missouri something called the "Parents' Bill of Rights," wherein parents could choose if their children are to be taught American History as it actually unfolded or if they should leave out parts that might paint the white man as less than honorable. They are trying to make us into something like China, North Korea or Russia, where people believe what the state tells them to believe. We cannot go down that road.