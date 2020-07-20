Letter: Parents have options; kids aren't forced to play sports
Letter: Parents have options; kids aren't forced to play sports

St. Louis County stay-at-home orders

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page gives an update on stay-at-home orders and announces grants to nonprofit groups on May 13.

(screenshot from his Facebook livestream)

Regarding “Youth sports a driver of COVID-19 infections in St. Louis area” (July 16): This article says some Hazelwood parents were angered by a coronavirus waiver regarding sports, “including some who said it felt like schools were sacrificing children’s health for the sake of football.”

Folks who are attending a rally, with or without a waiver, or who are allowing their kids to play sports, with or without a waiver, are part of the problem.

Nobody’s twisting anyone else's arm to attend a NASCAR event with 30,000 other people. Nobody is making others cheer in person for political candidates. And nobody should be putting their kids in harm’s way to play baseball, football or anything else. The school can’t put parents' kids in danger if parents won’t let their kids be on the team.

There are a lot of things about this pandemic that we can’t control, but some things we can. This is parents' responsibility. Own it.

Margaret Goodman • O’Fallon, Mo.

