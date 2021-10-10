 Skip to main content
Letter: Parents, leave coaches alone and let them coach
Letter: Parents, leave coaches alone and let them coach

Winfield Football

Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Winfield head football coach Cody Spegal oversees practice Wednesday at Winfield Middle School. The Warriors are 4-2 overall after winning only one game the last two seasons.

It’s high school football season again. Thousands of young men in our bi-state region of varied experience, talent and size will spend months grinding it out on the gridiron in hopes of a victory, and hundreds of coaches will spend the same time doing their best to guide them to that hoped-for victory. Parents of these athletes should consider the circumstances before chewing out a coach after a loss by their child’s team, whether it be by social media, email, phone or in person.

Public school football coaches spend long hours during the season and a fair amount of time the rest of the year working on game plans and coaching strategies, running practices and camps, and coaching games. Many of these coaches also teach a full load of classes, coach other sports, or serve on district committees. Many coaches will work for stipends that pay below minimum wage. I believe they don’t do it for the money, but rather for the love of the game and the athletes and just for good old-fashioned fun.

People who desire a program that puts stats, individual glory and publicity above teamwork, education and sportsmanship should consider some private schools that make those elements their priority.

Jean Marie Nalbandian • Chesterfield

