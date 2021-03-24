Letter: Parents must also share the burden of childhood literacy

Regarding “‘ It’s a crisis’: Advocates make new push to boost literacy in St. Louis area” (March 21): The article states that St. Louis schools are struggling to teach kids to read, but doesn’t discuss that reading preparation begins long before a child gets to kindergarten. Reading to children should begin early and often, as well as speaking conversationally to them and listening to them. Children should be read to daily, and books should be given as holiday and birthday presents. There should be trips to the library to check books out.

There should also be more emphasis during pre-natal care about how important this is, and classes should be offered on how to do this. I felt like there was a lot of blame being thrown on teachers and school districts for not fixing this problem, but parents and families also have a huge role and responsibility in this. Let’s get them the help they need. Organizations like 1000booksbeforekindergarten.org and Parents as Teachers are two organizations that help with this.