Letter: Parents must have frank conversations with their sons

As a survivor of rape and her mother, we read, with disappointment, the Editorial Board’s “Digital Age Requires Frank Talk with Teens About Sex, Parties and Smartphones” (Dec. 12), which admonished parents to talk to their teens about the perils of “parties, peer pressure and phone-wielding” predatory boys.

Daisy Coleman, age 14, did not, as the Editorial Board claims, “end up raped.” A boy raped her. And if Daisy had not been at that party, he might have raped someone else. There will always be another girl at the party.

In order to actually reduce rape, parents should teach their sons not to hurt girls. That means educating boys about consent, healthy masculinity, the importance of sharing their emotions, and what good relationships and intimacy look like.

It also means holding ourselves as community members to a higher standard. After all, Daisy Coleman’s rapist did not exist in a vacuum. An entire town rallied around him, pushing Daisy out of school, firing her mother from her job, and burning the family house to the ground.

That could have been anyone’s family.