Letter: Parents need to push adult children to get vaccinated

Regarding “St. Louis area health officials want to turn around dismal teen vaccination rates before school starts” (July 1): Now is the time for parents to have a frank vaccination conversation with their adult children. The largest segment of the population in the United States that is not vaccinated is under 30. The rate is surprising: Nationally, fewer than 40% of those under 30 are vaccinated, and less in Missouri. About half of those not yet vaccinated have said they were not sure if they would but might. Maybe they are just waiting for someone to ask them, and that someone might just be their parents.

Maybe these young people think they are less at risk of a serious outcome, but they probably have not met a coronavirus long-hauler. Maybe they think the older family members who have already been vaccinated are protected. But that protection is not perfect. About 5% of those vaccinated are at risk for a breakthrough infection, especially those with chronic diseases like diabetes or heart disease. And we are still learning about the new variants.