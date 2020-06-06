Letter: Parents, use this moment to teach your children well

Regarding “How to talk to your children about protests and racism” (June 1): Parents should remember that school may be over, but you’re still the teachers. As our world fills with turmoil, your children feel the tensions when they see stores reducing their hours, windows boarded up, parking lots barricaded. Night comes and the news heats up, warnings are posted, curfews are imposed, neighborhoods are targeted, anger closes in.
Please don’t stop teaching. Guide your children to understand what’s happening. Help them interpret the news. Help them separate fact from opinion and conjecture. Guide them to understand why we demonstrate, and separate that from why we don’t destroy. Explain why you voted on Tuesday and why that’s so important.
Develop a plan to lend a hand, help others, volunteer, donate, canvas, get out the vote, speak up when you see injustice. Please don’t stop teaching your children about democracy and why it is of the utmost importance today for all of us.
Margaret Cohen Voss • Richmond Heights
