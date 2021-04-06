Letter: Parents will risk anything for their children's future

Regarding "In ghostly border video, dangers for migrant kids revealed" (April 2): I am aghast at the irresponsible immigrant parents who would dare to abandon their young children to enter the United States alone. Imagine the desperation of parents who choose child abandonment into this country rather than retaining custody of them in their country of origin. What might push parents to make that choice? How could anything be as bad as abandoning a young child?

Look back to the 1940s to see the number of Jewish families who put their children on trains, unaccompanied, for the promise of safety away from the looming atrocities of the Nazi regime. Or look to the orphan trains from the 1850s to 1920s, where some poor urban immigrant families from the East Coast shipped their children to the Midwest in hopes of a better life. Desperation for one's children is nothing new.