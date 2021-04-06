 Skip to main content
Letter: Parents will risk anything for their children's future
In ghostly border video, dangers for migrant kids revealed

This Tuesday, March 30, 2021, photo taken from night video provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows smugglers, upper right after dropping two children from the top of border barrier in Santa Teresa, N.M. From a video released Wednesday by federal authorities showing two Ecuadoran children being abandoned by smugglers after they were dropped over a 14-foot-high barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities said Santa Teresa border agents were able to find the 3- and 5-year-old sisters after being directed by the camera operator to the remote location in New Mexico, just west of El Paso, Texas. The girls were alert but were taken to a hospital to be checked out and cleared. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

Regarding "In ghostly border video, dangers for migrant kids revealed" (April 2): I am aghast at the irresponsible immigrant parents who would dare to abandon their young children to enter the United States alone. Imagine the desperation of parents who choose child abandonment into this country rather than retaining custody of them in their country of origin. What might push parents to make that choice? How could anything be as bad as abandoning a young child?

Look back to the 1940s to see the number of Jewish families who put their children on trains, unaccompanied, for the promise of safety away from the looming atrocities of the Nazi regime. Or look to the orphan trains from the 1850s to 1920s, where some poor urban immigrant families from the East Coast shipped their children to the Midwest in hopes of a better life. Desperation for one's children is nothing new.

I grew up in a community where most of the children's parents had fled and/or survived Nazi atrocities. I've seen their wrist tattoos. They saw the U.S. as the promised land after World War II when they were placed in settlement camps all over Europe, having lost everything, including their young children. This country remains the place for so many of the world's desperate people. Most of them come here and contribute great value to our country. I know my classmates did. Those children of immigrants. Those first-generation Americans.

J.D. Wolfe • St. Louis County 

