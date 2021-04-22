Letter: Parishioners are not loyal to a dead, abusive priest

Regarding “ Guarding faith: St. Louis archdiocese adds another priest’s name to its list of abusers, but won’t talk about it” (April 18): The main aspect of this article is true and disturbing, but in my opinion, some of the accusations made are misleading.

The article tries to make the case that Our Lady of Providence parish continues to hold Rev. Vincent J. Duggan in a revered status 40 years after his death. As a parishioner for 20 years, I can say most of us barely know who he is other than a name on a wall. We don’t glorify Duggan, or other abusive priests who disturbingly served in our parish, solely based on what the online parish history says.