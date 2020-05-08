Letter: Parker's Joe Biden column is clever but not very fair
Letter: Parker's Joe Biden column is clever but not very fair

  • 0
Biden says he wears a face mask around Secret Service

In this image from video provided by the Biden for President campaign, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual press briefing Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Biden for President via AP)

Regarding Kathleen Parker’s column “Shocker: Biden says he didn’t do it” (May 5): Let’s begin with the facts: No one (outside of the accusers and the accused), knows for certain if Supreme Court Justice Brent Kavanaugh and/or former Vice President Joe Biden is guilty of past sexual assault.

Parker is a very smart, clever writer, and she makes some good points regarding both of these sticky cases, in which she appears to be on the side of withholding judgment without proof of guilt.

Her final two sentences, however, tell me otherwise: She has named Joe Biden one of the “monsters” without any proof. Very clever, but not fair.

Mary Phelan • Webster Groves







