Letter: Parochial school workers also need LGBT protections

Regarding Kathleen Parker’s column “Catholic schools in jeopardy” (June 16): It was with great irony to read this, bemoaning the demise and extolling the virtues of a Catholic education on the day following the momentous Supreme Court ruling upholding the interpretation that federal law prohibits discrimination against LGBT people in the workplace.
Catholic parochial schools are most likely exempt from such rulings and they should be free to hire teachers who share their values. However, that leaves many teachers in Catholic parochial schools subject to job loss at the whim of the religious institutions overseeing them, mostly from the local diocesan bishops. And those conservative bishops have used their ecclesiastical authority to terminate many valued gay teachers, both in St. Louis and throughout our country.
This can be a tragic loss for those committed educators and for the students who see this happening. And ultimately it can further erode support for these parochial schools, hurting the church and its schools during a time of eroding church membership and attendance. The dirty secret of all religions is that social change precedes theological change. And all religions change over time. It’s about time.
Dean Rosen • West County
Parents, Families, Friends and Allies
