Letter: Parson afraid of unions, doesn’t care about workers

Regarding “State workers heading back to court over Missouri’s bid to block labor unions” (Sept. 13): It’s no surprise that Gov. Mike Parson doesn’t want to resume contract talks. I don’t think Parson cares about working Missourians, especially our lowest-paid state workers in the nation. He’s in favor of the so-called Right to Work, which is the enemy of the people, and is against labor unions.

Parson ended the $300 per week unemployment benefit for those in need. I believe Parson is afraid of labor unions because he knows there is power in numbers. Heaven forbid people come together and fight for their rights for better livable wages and benefits.

Parson claims to be a law-and-order guy, yet he ignores the judges’ order to bargain in good faith. I hope Missourians remember this when Parson runs for his job next time.

June C. Mueller • Oakville