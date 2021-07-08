Letter: Parson and GOP’s ineptness led us into virus disaster

Regarding “Missouri asks feds for help from ‘surge response teams’ as virus cases climb” (July 2): Gov. Mike Parson sought the help of our federal government’s coronavirus “surge response team” because Missouri has soaring rates of the highly contagious delta variant, with no end in sight.
But it was Parson who refused to enact any coronavirus measures in a timely way during the pandemic’s beginning. Republicans downplayed infection rates, saying it was no worse than the flu and forced lawmakers to convene in person with no mask requirements. And these lawmakers are not done yet. They want to pass a law that businesses cannot mandate an employee vaccination requirement.
After more than a year of hearing GOP misinformation, too many Missouri citizens refuse to take the coronavirus seriously, choosing instead to follow conspiracy websites and fighting all measures to mitigate infection. It is no surprise that they are refusing to be vaccinated.
Parson turned scientific mask-wearing recommendations into political messaging that twisted them into defiant personal liberty choices rather than treating them as the means to address a public health emergency. He and his fellow Republican lawmakers caused the surge with all their rhetoric against any guidelines to contain the virus.
Where is the party of personal responsibility? Behavior has consequences. Why is Parson asking for federal help to bail out a situation that he and his GOP lawmakers created? It was his failure of leadership that caused this problem.
Parson should wear his “dang mask.” The federal government owes him nothing.
Maureen Jordan • Manchester