Letter: Parson and Schmitt behave like political hacks, deserve shaming

Regarding “Schmitt urges Missouri parents to turn in school districts he says are breaking court order” (Dec. 9) and “Parson says he still believes Post-Dispatch reporter broke hacking law” (Dec. 7): We Missourians should reject the actions of the political hack, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and senator wannabe, and Gov. Mike Parson, a neophyte governor who leads by not taking responsibility for anything.
How can these two elected officials behave the way they do? Schmitt disregards science and places all of us in danger merely to seek a Senate seat. And what’s with encouraging folks to report (especially public schools) verboten mask rules?
That brings us to Parson. Where to begin? How about his prejudicial roll out of the coronavirus vaccine? Ensuring his rural voters had priority, while those city slickers in St. Louis and Kansas City who voted against him were assigned back seats. And the latest, blaming a responsible reporter for hacking a government website, when in fact he should have given him a special award for his honesty. Rejecting these two is too mild; shaming them would be better.
And concerning Alden Capital’s recent attempted hostile take over of the Post-Dispatch’s parent company: I hope my fellow readers follow my example and contact Lee Enterprises, and express support for the strategy rejecting an Alden takeover. Although sometimes frustrated with the liberal tone of the Post-Dispatch, I regard it as a valuable asset to the region. We cannot afford to lose its in-depth reporting of our community.
Jay Braden • Manchester