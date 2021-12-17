Letter: Parson and Schmitt behave like political hacks, deserve shaming

Regarding “Schmitt urges Missouri parents to turn in school districts he says are breaking court order” (Dec. 9) and “Parson says he still believes Post-Dispatch reporter broke hacking law” (Dec. 7): We Missourians should reject the actions of the political hack, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and senator wannabe, and Gov. Mike Parson, a neophyte governor who leads by not taking responsibility for anything.

How can these two elected officials behave the way they do? Schmitt disregards science and places all of us in danger merely to seek a Senate seat. And what’s with encouraging folks to report (especially public schools) verboten mask rules?