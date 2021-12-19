 Skip to main content
Letter: Parson and Schmitt get pointers from ‘Alice in Wonderland’
WB QUEEN HEARTS BIRD 110717
Regarding “Parson says he still believes Post-Dispatch reporter broke hacking law” (Dec. 7): When the Post-Dispatch discovered a software flaw in a Missouri teacher database, it potentially saved thousands from having their identities stolen. Gov. Mike Parson’s response was to call for criminal prosecution — of the newspaper’s reporter.

When a Cole County circuit judge set limits on appointed health officials’ authority to issue health orders, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt urged people to inform on elected school boards, whose members were not even the subject of the court order and who are empowered by statute to take steps necessary to educate and protect children. Both politicians seem to believe that the response to anything they disagree with is, “Off with their heads!” like the Queen of Hearts. “Alice In Wonderland” has got nothing on these two.

Bob Keefe • St. Louis

