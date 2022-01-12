 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Parson clueless on realities of ongoing coronavirus battle
0 comments

Letter: Parson clueless on realities of ongoing coronavirus battle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Funeral Board Inspection Conflict

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson answers media  questions July 13, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. His office appointed four new members to a state board that oversees funeral homes amid complaints that the previous members had beefed up inspections too much after one crematory was found in such disrepair that body fluids were leaking onto the floor. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP File)

 Shelly Yang

Regarding “Amid latest surge, Missouri governor won’t renew COVID-19 state of emergency” (Dec. 31): Nothing to see here folks; no worries in the time of a pandemic, according to Gov. Mike Parson, who I believe fell off a turnip truck and landed in the governor’s seat. That is why we are living in the state of Misery, also known as Missouri.

Kathleen Noelker • Ferguson

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News