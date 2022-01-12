Letter: Parson clueless on realities of ongoing coronavirus battle

Regarding “Amid latest surge, Missouri governor won’t renew COVID-19 state of emergency” (Dec. 31): Nothing to see here folks; no worries in the time of a pandemic, according to Gov. Mike Parson, who I believe fell off a turnip truck and landed in the governor’s seat. That is why we are living in the state of Misery, also known as Missouri.
Kathleen Noelker • Ferguson
