Letter: Parson deserves rejection at polls for failure on masks
Letter: Parson deserves rejection at polls for failure on masks

Gov. Mike Parson talks about the coronavirus and special session

Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a press conference outside of his office at the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City on Monday, July 27, 2020. Parson talked about the coronavirus pandemic in Missouri as well as the special session to deal with violent crime that started on Monday.

 Colter Peterson

Regarding “Mixed messages: Despite state guidance, Parson goes maskless, calls coverings ‘dang masks’” (July 14): Gov. Mike Parson does not deserve reelection since he did not make the obvious decision on mandating the wearing of masks. He is either an admirer of President Donald Trump or does not pay attention to medical professionals.

Gov. Parson is not getting my vote because he has erred on the side of Trump’s poor decisions, and he has not held the best interests of Missouri electorate.

James Greenley • St. Louis County

