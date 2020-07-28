Letter: Parson deserves rejection at polls for failure on masks

Regarding “Mixed messages: Despite state guidance, Parson goes maskless, calls coverings ‘dang masks’” (July 14): Gov. Mike Parson does not deserve reelection since he did not make the obvious decision on mandating the wearing of masks. He is either an admirer of President Donald Trump or does not pay attention to medical professionals.
Gov. Parson is not getting my vote because he has erred on the side of Trump’s poor decisions, and he has not held the best interests of Missouri electorate.
James Greenley • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.