Letter: Parson, following Trump’s map, caused more to die

Regarding “ ‘Balanced approach’: Parson says his coronavirus policies worked; others say more could have been done” (March 10): On March 18, 2020, Gov. Mike Parson announced the first Missouri coronavirus death. Today, there have been more than 8,700 deaths in the state.

What would that number be now if Parson had not followed Donald Trump’s blueprint of playing down mask-wearing, discrediting excellent doctors and telling us the virus would magically disappear? We still don’t have enough vaccine to get to large, populated areas. Missourians in our larger cities have already trekked miles around the state to get vaccinated. It appears that those in rural areas who voted for Parson received ample vaccine while those in urban areas who mostly didn’t vote for him now are traveling all over Missouri to get vaccinated.