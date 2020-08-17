Letter: Parson had no choice but to intervene with Gardner

Regarding the editorial "Legislature and Parson seek measures to short-circuit the circuit attorney” (Aug. 13): I’m tired of all the moaning and groaning about Gov. Mike Parson overstepping his boundaries into Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s role as prosecutor. So is Parson supposed to idly stand by as crime rates spiral through the ceiling while Gardner only offers her lame excuse that most crimes cannot be prosecuted due to lack of evidence? No, he cannot.
As a lifelong St. Louis resident, I’ve seen circuit attorneys come and go, and Gardner is by far the worst ever. It’s no longer a city or state crisis but a national shame and embarrassment to us.
Parson should bring in all the competent help he can find, because Gardner is missing in action.
Kevin Glass • Clayton
