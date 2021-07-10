Letter: Parson ignores public’s wishes, deserves ouster

Regarding “Health centers join legal fight to expand Medicaid in Missouri” (July 7): Gov. Mike Parson has turned out to be one of the worst governors for the citizens of Missouri. He ignored the will of the people who voted to expand Medicaid and help the poorest citizens and save our rural hospitals. He ignored the farmers and communities that did not want large corporate hog farms that pollute their air and streams. He has not used available federal money to fight the coronavirus and actually help get folks vaccinated.