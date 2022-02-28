 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Parson is an embarrassment and deserves to be impeached

Parson

Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of the State address at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on Jan. 19. Amid Republican infighting in the Legislature, Parson has largely been reduced to a lame-duck spectator. 

 David Carson,

Regarding the editorial “A governor clueless about computers has no business overseeing cybersecurity” (Feb. 23): Gov. Mike Parson has really outdone himself this time. Calling Post-Dispatch reporter Josh Renaud a hacker was crazy, but now that the investigation concluded there was no hacking involved, Parson has double downed on his assertions.

This is an embarrassment to all Missourians. Considering his nonexistent leadership during the pandemic, shouldn’t we consider impeachment? I know our legislators have an overwhelming Republican majority, but when will they consider what’s best for all their constituents and not just their base?

David Grone • Des Peres

