Letter: Parson is an embarrassment and deserves to be impeached

Regarding the editorial “ A governor clueless about computers has no business overseeing cybersecurity ” (Feb. 23): Gov. Mike Parson has really outdone himself this time. Calling Post-Dispatch reporter Josh Renaud a hacker was crazy, but now that the investigation concluded there was no hacking involved, Parson has double downed on his assertions.

This is an embarrassment to all Missourians. Considering his nonexistent leadership during the pandemic, shouldn’t we consider impeachment? I know our legislators have an overwhelming Republican majority, but when will they consider what’s best for all their constituents and not just their base?