Letter: Parson is responsible for his health and health of others
Governor's office won't disclose number of infected staffers

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear mask, and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

Regarding "Parson, his wife test positive for COVID-19; governor postpones travel, debate" (Sept. 24): Gov. Mike Parson and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, a fact that highlights his lack of leadership. A true leader would not treat his own health so cavalierly by ignoring the medical wisdom of masks and social distancing. It was his responsibility to guard his health so he doesn’t become too ill to lead. Further, a leader would not endanger Missourians, refusing to guard their health by imposing safety measures. Parson did not even express the hope that he had not infected anyone else. Parson is not worthy of the governorship.

Helen Nelling • University City

