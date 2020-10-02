Letter: Parson is responsible for his health and health of others

Regarding "Parson, his wife test positive for COVID-19; governor postpones travel, debate" (Sept. 24): Gov. Mike Parson and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, a fact that highlights his lack of leadership. A true leader would not treat his own health so cavalierly by ignoring the medical wisdom of masks and social distancing. It was his responsibility to guard his health so he doesn’t become too ill to lead. Further, a leader would not endanger Missourians, refusing to guard their health by imposing safety measures. Parson did not even express the hope that he had not infected anyone else. Parson is not worthy of the governorship.
Helen Nelling • University City
