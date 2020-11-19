 Skip to main content
Letter: Parson is wrong; state needs a mask mandate now
Letter: Parson is wrong; state needs a mask mandate now

Regarding the editorial “Pleas from doctors, hospitals have fallen on Gov. Parson’s deaf ears” (Nov. 17): When an adult gives the car keys to a teenager and tells him or her to follow the rules of the road and stick within the speed limit, and the teen returns with a speeding ticket, the adult takes away the keys.

Gov. Mike Parson has told Missourians to practice social distancing, wash their hands and wear a mask to fight the coronavirus epidemic. Yet some people still refuse. In the best of times, that behavior would be regarded as selfish, but because this is not the best of times, that behavior is potentially deadly.

Missourians have gotten a speeding ticket, and it is now time to take away their car keys. We need a mask mandate now.

Nancy Desloge • Kirkwood

