Letter: Parson knows Medicaid expansion is no longer partisan

Regarding “After House bars Parson from chamber, governor delivers annual address in Senate” (Jan. 28): Gov. Mike Parson sang a different tune regarding Medicaid expansion in his State of the State speech. Let us hope so for 230,000 low-income Missourians and the thousands who have lost work and their health insurance due to coronavirus layoffs. Children would also benefit as more parents will seek coverage.

For almost a decade, Parson and other Republicans opposed Medicaid expansion, but he has now promised to carry out the voters’ will after the approval of an August 2020 Missouri constitutional amendment. After spending a year on the campaign trail warning that expanding the health insurance plan for low-income Missouri residents would result in cuts to education and other state programs, the proposed budget contains none of those drastic measures.

Expansion comes with a 90% match from the federal government. In fact, states expanding Medicaid have been able to offset some of their program costs to become a revenue generator and a cost-saver for their budgets. A study by Washington University projects the same for Missouri.