Letter: Parson, lawmakers cruelly ignore veteran homes

In “At Missouri’s beleaguered veterans homes, no funding relief in sight until next year” (Aug. 31), the point is made, in spite of lack of funding, there will be no help for these homes to stay afloat. Gov. Mike Parson, a military veteran, stated that he will not be calling back the Legislature for a mid-year budget adjustment.

Lack of money causes staff shortages, which hinder the homes’ ability to admit new patients and create a waiting list of 300 veterans. The homes should hold 1,200 veterans, but due to this shortage of funds, only about 700 veterans are housed.

Another issue is the turnover rate for nurses. Because they are paid $7.70 per hour less than private facilities, they are not staying, which could impact the consistency in treatment. Veterans can’t feel they’re being properly cared for if there is a constantly rotating staff.

Finally, the homes had asked for $3 million in the 2020 budget in order to increase the pay of the employees, but when the budget was unveiled, the homes received nothing. All one can hope for is the Legislature will provide money in January if lawmakers choose to move quickly.