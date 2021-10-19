 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Parson, like Trump, never acknowledges his mistakes
0 comments

Letter: Parson, like Trump, never acknowledges his mistakes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri governor urged to appoint cybersecurity panel

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson answers media's questions in Kansas City, Mo., on July 13. In July he signed a bill to create a state cybersecurity commission, but he still hasn't appointed any members.

(Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

 Shelly Yang, The Kansas City Star

 Regarding the editorial "Parson attacks reporter who discovered teachers' personal data on state website" (Oct. 15): The Post-Dispatch's Josh Renaud deserves recognition for having not only uncovered the flaw in the Missouri website that could possibly reveal teacher's Social Security numbers, but for also having notified the authorities of this blunder.

Loud boos, however, go to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his staff for their criticism and legal threats against the reporter and the newspaper. Once again, Parson's actions are shown to be appalling and resemble the playbook of the recent former president who loathed acknowledging mistakes or wrongdoing.

Linda Shore • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News