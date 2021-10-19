Letter: Parson, like Trump, never acknowledges his mistakes

Regarding the editorial " Parson attacks reporter who discovered teachers' personal data on state website " (Oct. 15): The Post-Dispatch's Josh Renaud deserves recognition for having not only uncovered the flaw in the Missouri website that could possibly reveal teacher's Social Security numbers, but for also having notified the authorities of this blunder.

Loud boos, however, go to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his staff for their criticism and legal threats against the reporter and the newspaper. Once again, Parson's actions are shown to be appalling and resemble the playbook of the recent former president who loathed acknowledging mistakes or wrongdoing.