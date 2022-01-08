 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Parson, like Trump, refuses to admit when he’s wrong
0 comments

Letter: Parson, like Trump, refuses to admit when he’s wrong

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gov. Mike Parson presser Dec. 29, 2021

Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, said he was confident a Cole County prosecutor will bring charges in the case of a Post-Dispatch reporter who alerted the state to a significant data vulnerability. (screenshot)

Regarding “Parson says he believes prosecutor will bring charges in Post-Dispatch case” (Dec. 30): Gov. Mike Parson’s comparison of what a Post-Dispatch reporter did (alerting authorities to a vulnerability in a Missouri Department of Education website) to someone picking a cheap lock, shows me that he continues to believe in Donald Trump’s strategy: Never admit your mistakes, and instead, double down on them.

Being able to read HTML code on a website is not equivalent to picking a lock, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation has affirmed. What the reporter did is equivalent to calling the neighbors and telling them that they left their back door open, and they might want to lock it before someone steals the pile of cash on the kitchen table. It takes a big man to admit he’s wrong.

Jim Trevor • Columbia, Ill.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News