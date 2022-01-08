Letter: Parson, like Trump, refuses to admit when he’s wrong

Regarding “ Parson says he believes prosecutor will bring charges in Post-Dispatch case ” (Dec. 30): Gov. Mike Parson’s comparison of what a Post-Dispatch reporter did (alerting authorities to a vulnerability in a Missouri Department of Education website) to someone picking a cheap lock, shows me that he continues to believe in Donald Trump’s strategy: Never admit your mistakes, and instead, double down on them.

Being able to read HTML code on a website is not equivalent to picking a lock, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation has affirmed. What the reporter did is equivalent to calling the neighbors and telling them that they left their back door open, and they might want to lock it before someone steals the pile of cash on the kitchen table. It takes a big man to admit he’s wrong.