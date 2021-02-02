 Skip to main content
Letter: Parson links suffrage, civil rights with Civil War stress
Letter: Parson links suffrage, civil rights with Civil War stress

Missouri governor says speech venue change disrespected him

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Regarding "After House bars Parson from chamber, governor delivers annual address in Senate" (Jan. 28): In his recent State of the State address, Gov. Mike Parson praised Missouri for prevailing over "difficult days." According to him, two results that we needed to overcome from those difficult days were women’s suffrage and civil rights. If the governor thinks that finally giving women the right to vote and that working to extend equal rights to African Americans and minority groups were difficult events to be listed alongside the pandemic, Civil War and Great Depression, he is giving us a good look at what he doesn’t value. It speaks volumes about why Missouri is falling behind in health care, education, job creation and coronavirus vaccinations.

Patricia Noland • Ballwin 

