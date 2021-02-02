Letter: Parson links suffrage, civil rights with Civil War stress

Regarding "After House bars Parson from chamber, governor delivers annual address in Senate" (Jan. 28): In his recent State of the State address, Gov. Mike Parson praised Missouri for prevailing over "difficult days." According to him, two results that we needed to overcome from those difficult days were women’s suffrage and civil rights. If the governor thinks that finally giving women the right to vote and that working to extend equal rights to African Americans and minority groups were difficult events to be listed alongside the pandemic, Civil War and Great Depression, he is giving us a good look at what he doesn’t value. It speaks volumes about why Missouri is falling behind in health care, education, job creation and coronavirus vaccinations.