Letter: Parson might lack tech sense but has common sense

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column " Governor’s take on security breach shows who’s the real ‘enemy of the people ’" (Oct. 24): For those Democrats and other left-wing progressives who vilify Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, let me help them understand who he really is.

I was born and raised on a farm in a tiny town in southwest Missouri. My family had a hired hand who could neither read nor write but was one of the smartest men I ever knew. I owned a Corvette and one day, being quite proud of the car, I was showing it to the hired hand. "Won't haul much hay will it?" was his observation. This illustrates the kind of person Parson is, what he believes, and where he's from. He looks at an issue and asks "How much hay will it hold"? Parson is not an entitlement governor. He's a simple country boy. We can only dream that our current Washington leadership was as smart as the hired hand.