Letter: Parson must commit funds to help Missouri veterans

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “ For closing argument, Parson tries to divert attention from 68 dead veterans ” (Oct. 26): The state’s abandonment of aid to Missouri veterans homes for disabled veterans is unconscionable. My brother Steve lives at the veterans’ home in Bellefontaine Neighbors, an excellent and safe residence, with great nurses and caring staff, and no cases of coronavirus among the vets.

Without the state’s continued commitment to veterans’ homes, my brother’s Social Security and small pension would likely not cover his monthly room and board. Before Missourians vote, they must insist our Gov. Mike Parson and state politicians commit the resources (our precious tax dollars) previously promised to aiding veterans, who appreciate, and have earned our help.